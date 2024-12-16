Traditional Yuletide lunch is beginning to cost a lot like Christmas - Susan Dalgety
But despite the stress on our bank accounts it seems Edinburgh folk are more generous than our Glasgow neighbours when it comes to hosting Christmas lunch. The same survey shows that half of Glaswegians will want their guests to pay towards the festive feast.
It’s my turn to host our family’s Christmas blow-out. I haven’t calculated yet how much I am likely to spend, but I can feel my debit card groaning at the thought of my several trips to the supermarket for all those essential Yuletide treats. Turkey and stuffing tortilla chips?
I wouldn’t dream of charging my extended family for their Christmas lunch, but I welcome all contributions in kind. My eldest son has already offered to bring the turkey – and cook it. My daughter-in-law’s mum will bring trifle, as she does every year. Even our grandchildren do their bit. The twins, now 13, love making pigs in blankets. Trouble is they love eating them as well.
Son number two will provide the cold beer, After Eight mints and extra chairs. A dear friend who now lives in France is hosting lunch for eight of her new friends and each one has a special item to bring, from homemade sausages rolls to chestnut stuffing.
The survey also revealed that over half of us (54 per cent) think that Christmas has become too expensive and a quarter avoid hosting due to the cost. This is a real shame.
Despite the expense, there is something special about this time of year. So, if you are a guest, offer to bring a contribution to the table and if you are the host, don’t be shy of asking people to chip in – even if it is just a bottle of Asti Spumante and a box of dates.
Just don’t present a bill with the Christmas pud – unless you live in Glasgow of course.
