Tram extension depends on party political alliances at City Chambers - Steve Cardownie

If Labour wants to proceed with the plan they are only likely to get the support they require if they choose the Orchard Brae/ Dean Bridge option, as the Greens will not back the loss of the Roseburn Path

The Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group up in the City Chambers took to the pages of this newspaper on Monday to criticise the Labour administration’s plans for a new tramline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Thornley questioned whether or not the new tramline was a realistic possibility or should the idea be put on the back burner.

Although the current public consultation exercise still has some way to go, closing on 17 November, both the potential routes have already attracted their fair share of controversy, to say nothing of where the money to lay it is to come from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government has already ruled out chipping in, so that leaves the private sector and other public funding bodies to come up with the construction costs which, given the current economic climate is not a given.

With the projected final cost coming in between £2 billion and £2.9 billion, finding the money will take some doing.

As I mentioned, the proposed route to Granton is mired in controversy. On the one hand it might follow the Roseburn Path or alternatively Orchard Brae and the Dean Bridge might get the nod.

The Roseburn Path route would entail the construction of a single track along what is claimed is a well-used pedestrian and cycle path, which would connect with the existing line at Haymarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is estimated that that section would cost between £350 million and £480 million and is projected to carry 4.25 million passengers per year by 2042.

Campaigners against this route have wasted little time making their views known and have found some political support for their stance up in the High Street.

The Orchard Brae/ Dean Bridge option would mean that the track would traverse the historic Dean Bridge and would pose significant engineering challenges as well as necessitating major road closures during construction, with a projected cost of between £650 million and £850 million and is forecast to carry 3.75 million passengers per year by 2042.

The city's population is set to rise by more than 60,000 over the next 20 years and is expected to top 590,000 by 2042, leading to tram supporters advocating extensions of the current route to cope with the projected increase in demand for public transport.

But will this all prove to be rather academic?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liberal Democrat and Conservative groups on the council have already nailed their colours to the mast and will vote against any proposal to extend the route.

This leaves Labour, the SNP and the Greens with the prospect of burying the hatchet and collectively voting for one of the routes.

Politics is all about self preservation and the next election so, interesting times ahead, that's for sure.

However, there is a lot to consider before the vote is held. If Labour is determined to proceed with the plan they are only likely to get the political support they require if they choose the Orchard Brae/ Dean Bridge option, as the Greens will not back the loss of the Roseburn Path to trams.

So, Labour, SNP and Greens voting together would swing it, but at a greater cost to the public purse.