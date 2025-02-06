Transport spending takes a hit - Sue Webber
The link between better transport and economic growth is inextricable, but it’s very hard to think of a project in Edinburgh and the Lothians in the last 20 years which has provided a demonstrable benefit, and despite claims to the contrary I’d argue that includes the trams.
OK, so the Queensferry Crossing was necessary to prolong the lifespan of the Forth Road Bridge, but if anything it’s made car commuting more attractive, done more for boosting house building in Fife than anything else and snarled up Queensferry Road.
The Scottish Government’s Spring Budget Revision reveals a total reduction of £40.9 million, including problems with active travel and low carbon projects, never mind ferries. They have even had to find £6 million to help cover lost revenue from the reduced train timetable.
Support for bus services has been cut by £5 million, which inevitably means that loss-making but socially vital services will be in the firing line.
It could also mean the chances of work starting on the badly needed Sheriffhall Roundabout improvement any time soon are next to zero. If the Queensferry Crossing was needed, so is Sheriffhall, as bus passengers commuting from Midlothian would agree.
But it’s not all bad news, because under these circumstances there isn’t a snowball’s chance of Edinburgh Council getting its hands on the £44 million it needs for preparatory works on the north-south tram line.