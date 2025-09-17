Trump hasn’t grasped the reality of Russia’s war on Ukraine  - Steve Cardownie

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after their arrival for summit in Alaska (Picture: Gavriil Grigoriv/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

It was not that long ago when Donald Trump falsely accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia while refusing to blame Moscow for the invasion of Ukranian territory back in February 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even last week he repeated the accusation, telling reporters “Listen, when you start a war, you’ve got to know you can win. You don’t start a war against somebody twenty times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles.”

The USA also sucked up to Putin when it sided with Russia at the United Nations last February, twice refusing to back a motion condemning the Kremlin over the invasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March Trump said that Russia was “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield but not according to the USA’s special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellog.

He recently said when referring to Vladimir Putin, “If he was winning, he’d be in Kyiv. If he was winning, he would be west of the Dnipro river. If he was winning, he’d be in Odesa. If he was winning, he would have changed the government.”

He went on to say that “Russia is, in fact, losing this war. Now they may make movements and say ‘well, they’re advancing in the Donbas Region and the Donetsk.’ But if you consider advancing moving by metres, not miles, well then, okay, that’s successful but at the cost they are having, it’s enormous and I don’t think that people truly appreciate it.”

In this regard Kellog is spot on. The Ukranian armed forces and its civilian population have heroically held out for more than three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Putin thought that his tanks would be parked in Kyiv’s main thoroughfare, Khreshchatyk Street, within three days of crossing the border. But he underestimated the resolve and resilience of the Ukranian people - more fool him!