Trump visit will stretch Police Scotland resources to the limit - Vladimir McTavish

When Donald Trump visited his Turnberry resort midway through his first term in office, there was a heavy Police Scotland presence. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Maybe it’s pre-Fringe stress but we seem to have entered some bizarre parallel universe. On Wednesday morning I actually found myself agreeing with The Daily Mail. That’s never happened before.

Don’t worry, I didn’t actually buy a copy. I’ve not gone totally unhinged. I just happened to glance at its front page headline in my local newsagent

It was leading with a story about the scandalous waste of public money being spent this weekend by Police Scotland, who are mounting a massive security operation during Donald Trump’s visit.

Around 6000 cops are going to be involved in making sure the giant orange jelly baby comes to no harm when he pops into his golf resorts in Turnberry and Aberdeenshire.

“Hear, hear” I thought. “This is a national disgrace.” And it is. Shouldn’t the polis be doing their day job of catching paedophiles, fraudsters and other criminals?

Instead they are providing a protective blue line around one particular criminal, because he happens to be the President of the United States.

Police Scotland have themselves admitted that their resources will be tested to the limit this weekend, so if someone stole your bike last night don’t expect a bobby to come calling round any time before Tuesday or Wednesday when the human pumpkin flies back home.

How many other offenders get the attention of a whole nation’s police force? Unless, of course, the Old Bill are coming out in force to protect the Scottish public from Trump’s wandering hands.

Of course, Trump is not your average offender. He’s also the head of state of a nation with whom the UK enjoys a “special relationship”, but he’s not visiting Scotland in that capacity. He’s over here to on a golfing holiday.

There are a number of reason for this huge police deployment, mainly the numerous demonstrations being held in protest at his visit. At midday today, there will be rallies across Scotland, organised by the Stop Trump Coalition. Huge crowds are expected at the demo here at the American Consulate in Edinburgh, as well as Aberdeen and Dumfries.

The fact that Trump is not visiting any of these cities should not stop the public from voicing their anger. Hopefully, if road closures don’t keep them out, there will be a huge presence at Turnberry, scene of that famous 2016 protest by the late Janey Godley. Hopefully, many thousands will pay homage by waving banners bearing the slogan “Trump is a c***”.

Humour is an essential weapon against Trump. It’s the one thing he can’t handle, as can be seen by his attempts to silence American satirists like Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmell.

CBS announced this week that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be cancelled when its series ends next May. Catch it online over the next ten months. Many allege this is due to political pressure from the White House.

Trump has already tweeted his glee, accusing the host of lacking talent. To which Colbert’s response was “Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f*** yourself.”

Those last three words well be on many banners today, I’m sure.