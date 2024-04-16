Truss takes a page out of the Trump right wing playbook - Steve Cardownie

Liz Truss addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States

The two women, who said that they had affairs with Trump years before he stood for president were allegedly paid six figure sums to buy their silence in the months leading up to the 2016 election, which, if revealed, may have derailed his campaign and ultimately his potential bid to reach high office. To which, we now know, was successful.

The trial itself will undoubtedly go down in history, as no former US President has ever faced criminal prosecution, although further troubles loom large for Trump as he faces three other more serious criminal charges of election interference, conspiracy and mishandling classified documents after he lost, (yes lost) the 2020 presidential election.

The first day of the trial was taken up by jury selection - a process which, it is predicted, may last up to two weeks – when 50 people were dismissed because they said that they couldn’t be fair, nor impartial. So the quest to find 12 people who can give that assurance continues.

All this against the backdrop of Trump’s attempts to win the presidency back in November’s national election. An attempt that surely must be hindered by the news that former UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has endorsed his candidacy.

Truss recently spoke at a pro-Trump conference in the US and has gone on record as preferring Trump over the current president, who will be the Democrats candidate, Joe Biden.

Truss was speaking ahead of the publication of her book, which is her account of her time at number 10·

Given that her term of office was outlasted by an iceberg lettuce, you would be forgiven for thinking that it must be one of the thinnest books ever published.

Forced to resign by her fellow Conservative MPs after a disastrous 49 days as Prime Minister, she told the BBC that her fall from grace was not humiliating saying “It was difficult. Absolutely. Was it humiliating? I wouldn’t use that word actually.”

She said that the Conservative party was split “between people like me, who think we need fundamental institutional change in Britain, that our institutions have been captured by leftist ideas” and others “not prepared to go that far.”

“Our institutions have been captured by leftist ideas” - straight out of the Trump playbook.

We’ve seen it all before. When devoid of credible policies, paint a picture of leftist elements worming their way into established institutions to pervert their political outlook in order to establish socialist thinking.

Trump has even labelled the Democrats as “communists” in an effort to evoke fear and drum up support for his own, personal crusade to capture the White House.

He is recorded as saying to a crowd of his supporters at his golf club in New Jersey that Biden “together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits and Marxists, tried to destroy American democracy” adding “If the communists get away with this it won’t stop at me.