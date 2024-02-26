Trust Truss to join the far right American crazies of CPAC - Vladimir McTavish

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, in Maryland

So in case you didn’t think the world had gone made enough already, thanks goodness for Liz Truss pointing out how utterly bonkers it could have become by now. Is there nothing that will keep this woman down? Where’s a straight-jacket when you really need one?

Truss is the current holder of the title of Britain’s Most Unhinged Prime Minister of All Time, which in itself is quite an achievement, given that the bar had been set very high by Margaret Thatcher and then raised several notches by Tony Blair.

Although Gordon Brown did do his best to lower the craziness in his three years of dullness, the only highlight of which was during the 2010 election when he was caught on camera calling a heckler “a racist woman” for which he was stupid enough to apologise.

Anyway, I digress. Truss was speaking at a far-right conference in America on Wednesday, in the company of such intellectual heavyweights at Nigel Farage and ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon, and assorted other wingnuts who presumably thought the storming of the Capitol in 2021 had not gone far enough. She styled herself as a populist who took on America’s equivalent of the “deep state” in her own country.

She certainly did do that and more. In her six weeks in office, she managed to tank the economy and bring the pound down to its lowest-ever level on the international currency markets. And she possibly even killed the Queen.

If you think that’s far-fetched, ask yourself this question. When was Elizabeth II last seen in public? The answer is shaking hands with Liz Truss two days before she died. That cannot be a co-incidence.

The Queen lived to be ninety-six, she survived World War II and withstood 70 years of marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh. Not only that, she actually walked away totally unharmed after being thrown out of a helicopter at the start of the London Olympics. All it took to dispatch her from this life was one handshake from Liz Truss.