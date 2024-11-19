Tummies Not Trash need you!

Tummies Not Trash rescue food that would otherwise have to be thrown away due to sell-by dates

This week I want to highlight and thank the Gorgie-based charity, Tummies Not Trash. The volunteer-run organisation dedicate their time to rescuing food that would otherwise have to be thrown away due to sell-by dates.

They deliver the food to charities who, in turn, provide to those in need. Partner organisations include Firrhill and Ball Green schools, Lightbulb Arts and The Murrayfield Club, as well as large supermarket retailers and cafes.

Food waste is a tragic and often misunderstood problem. For a long time, retailers have attempted to tackle the problem by offering to donate their surplus food to charities who can collect it at the end of the day, but they didn’t have the resources to disperse the food to where it could be used.

Recognising this, in 2021 founding trustees Clare Marshall, Sharon Shaw and Susan Walker formed a group of volunteers who would pick up surplus food from retailers and through building a network of partner charities and local community groups, would drop off the food to where it could best be used.

In only three months they saved over 43 tonnes of food from ending up in landfill. Since then, the volunteer network has grown at a phenomenal rate and continues to do so.

Tummies Not Trash now has a WhatsApp community to provide important updates to volunteers and wider community. Tummies Not Trash is looking for volunteers to help collect and deliver food, and retailers to partner with. Please get in touch if you can help in any way.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary