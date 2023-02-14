More than 30,000 people are estimated to have perished and hundreds of square miles of homes and infrastructure flattened. Across the globe, the public and governments are donating what they can to help with the relief operations. Scotland is playing its part, too.

The Scottish Government has given £500,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Scotland – a body that brings together 15 leading aid charities to coordinate the country’s contribution to global disasters – which will support those affected by the earthquakes with medical care, shelter, food and clean water. The fund is also open to donations from the public, and already the response has been incredible.

In three days, the Scottish people have given more than £5.5 million. As chair of the DEC in Scotland, Sally Foster Fulton of Christian Aid, said: “The wonderful response that we have seen across the country shows real compassion and generosity from the Scottish public, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.”

I couldn’t agree more. Thank you to all who have donated so far. If you can, please consider donating to the DEC fund.

You can do so online at dec.org.uk or by calling 0370 60 60 610. Texting SUPPORT to 70787 will donate £10 to the fund, while people can also make donations over the counter at any high street bank or post office, or by sending a cheque by post to DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary