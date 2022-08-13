You know how it goes, rice for the night and the phone works fine. Well, not if you're impatient and ram a changer in it before taking all the rice out whilst your mum and dad are sleeping…
Mr Hayley had also been complaining about his phone with the fast-charge not working for a while.
I was expecting hundreds of pounds to fix our situations, possibly even a new phone for my eldest but was pleasantly surprised by the Gadget Technician at the bottom of Leith Walk, opposite the Kirkgate, who only charged us a “thank you”.
He used a pair of delicate tweezers (that I would love a shot of for my ‘hard-to-reach’ chin hairs) to get the grain of rice out in a second. He then blew into Mr Hayley's phone and got something manky out, and fixed the fast-charge in a flash.
We were in and out so quickly, I didn't even get the chance to give the boys a telling-off for misbehaving because they didn't get the chance to misbehave!
So after all the nonsense that the businesses of Leith Walk have had to put up with (trams, sigh), I thought I'd give Zozek the Gadget Technician a massive shoutout for being spectacular at fixing phones quicker than two shakes of a lamb’s tail!