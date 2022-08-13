Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A broken phone is no fun at all (Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Deutsche Telekom)

You know how it goes, rice for the night and the phone works fine. Well, not if you're impatient and ram a changer in it before taking all the rice out whilst your mum and dad are sleeping…

Mr Hayley had also been complaining about his phone with the fast-charge not working for a while.

I was expecting hundreds of pounds to fix our situations, possibly even a new phone for my eldest but was pleasantly surprised by the Gadget Technician at the bottom of Leith Walk, opposite the Kirkgate, who only charged us a “thank you”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He used a pair of delicate tweezers (that I would love a shot of for my ‘hard-to-reach’ chin hairs) to get the grain of rice out in a second. He then blew into Mr Hayley's phone and got something manky out, and fixed the fast-charge in a flash.

We were in and out so quickly, I didn't even get the chance to give the boys a telling-off for misbehaving because they didn't get the chance to misbehave!