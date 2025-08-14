Two Doors Down at the Gilded Balloon

Gordon (Kieran Hodgson) enrages Cathy (Doon Mackichan) with his impression on her in Two Doors Down (Picture: BBC / Alan Peebles)

We’ve made it to the halfway point of the Fringe at Gilded Balloon, we opened a new venue, supported hundreds of new artists and battled storm Floris.

Alan Davies’ superb sell-out run closed on Sunday. It’s been a pleasure seeing him return to stand up with a brilliant and very powerful show after a 10 year gap. Jenny Eclair kicked-off our 40 Years of Fringe: In Conversation series last week. It was great to have her back at Gilded Balloon and look back at her wonderful career highlights. Doon Mackichan and Kieran Hodgson of “Two Doors Down” are doing three shows chatting about the TV series. Then Michelle McManus will interview new Scottish comics on the last weekend.

Rosie O’Donnell also finished her sell out run on Sunday with a huge display of four large confetti canons set off in the venue to celebrate her debut show at the Fringe. I have to say that the staff were not too chuffed to have to clear up tons of confetti – but the show was definitely worth it.

As a run ends, another begins and I’m overjoyed to be welcoming Doon Mackichan, Fiona Allen and Sally Phillips back together with Smack the Pony opening this Sunday 17th. All four shows sold out well in advance of the festival so I can’t wait to see what they will get up to. I will try and persuade them to come back together for more shows in future.

With funny women at the core of Gilded Balloon’s programming each year, it’s been a great joy to relaunch our Women in Comedy mixed-bill show from the 90s. Featuring all women and marginalised genders from across the festival, the show runs at 9pm Thursday to Sunday for the next two weekends and is a great way to see some legends of the scene as well as rising talent.

A personal highlight for me this year has been the fabulous Gail Watson starring in the moving and hilarious show Faye’s Red Lines. A star of Edinburgh’s beloved panto, Gail has been charming audiences and has now been shortlisted for a Scottish Theatre Award on the Fringe, alongside some glowing reviews.

I’m excited to see all of our new and ongoing shows continue to charm and amaze audiences this year. This includes the Heats for So You Think You’re Funny? which started this week. This is our comedy competition for new and exciting comics from across the country, and I can’t wait to see the top acts in our grand final next Thursday. It’s always a great opportunity for Edinburgh locals to discover and support huge talents before they’re household names, so I would absolutely encourage anyone looking for something different to come along to the Gilded Balloon. After 40 years in the business it’s a pleasure to bring all these shows to the Fringe!