UK cuts are hurting Scots - Angus Robertson

Finance Secretary Shona Robison

The UK Government’s pursuit of cuts is having disastrous knock-on effects for Scotland. Put simply, if the UK Government spends less money by cutting public services, Scotland gets back a consequently smaller share of our money.

For Scotland to be able to support everyone in society adequately, we need more powers. As Finance Secretary Shona Robison noted, the only lever we have, in-year, are spending controls.

At their International Book Festival event, former University of Cambridge politics professor and podcaster, David Runciman; and Professor of Comparative Democratic Institutions, Ben Ansell, noted that Scotland has fewer fiscal powers than US States and Australian State governments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we have seen for years now, and despite limited powers, Scotland has taken a different and more supportive approach to providing support to those who need it.

Indeed, as we head towards the new school year and colder seasons, I know many in Edinburgh will be concerned about money and available support. I encourage parents & carers to check their eligibility for financial support available from the Scottish Government.

For example, the 5 family payments administered by Social Security Scotland can help pay for extra back-to-school expenses alongside everyday family costs like food, and clothing.

This includes Scot Child Payment, a weekly payment of £26.70 for eligible families with kids up to the age of 16. The 3 Best Start Grant payments & Best Start Foods—also part of Social Security Scotland support—are designed to help families at key stages in their children’s early years, including during pregnancy.