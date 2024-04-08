UK Government’s million pound grant will guarantee fresh talent at the Fringe - Susan Dalgety

Street entertainers perform on Edinburgh's Royal Mile during the 2023 Fringe.

Ginnie Atkinson, a former chief executive of the Filmhouse, and one of the people spearheading the move to save the cinema, said when the money was announced: “When we applied for UK Government funding the amount we went for was aspirational. To get this will be absolutely transformational for the Filmhouse.”

And a new pot of money from the UK Government looks set to transform this year’s Fringe. It has just promised a million pounds to support hundreds of performers from across Britain to appear at this year’s Festival Fringe.

Last year, President of the Fringe Society, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, launched a scheme “Keep it Fringe” in an effort to “nurture the next generation of British artists” by providing them with bursaries for the costs involved in putting on a show. But Creative Scotland – the Scottish Government’s creative arts agency – twice turned down requests for funding for this worthwhile scheme.

On hearing the news that UK ministers had stepped in, Waller-Bridge said it was like the sun coming out from behind a cloud. And she thanked the UK Government for “recognising the cultural importance of the Fringe and the artistic freedom that defines it”.

I know that Creative Scotland, like many other public bodies, is strapped for cash. But only last month it was revealed that the agency had given nearly £100,000 to a Glasgow-based artist to produce a porn film. The agency has since withdrawn its support for the “non-simulated” sex performance, but questions must be asked about how Creative Scotland reaches its funding decisions.