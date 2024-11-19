UK must change its polluting ways if others are to follow

Uplift's executive director Tessa Khan

Few Evening News readers will be surprised to hear that my Scottish Green colleagues and I want to see an end to new oil drilling licenses in the North Sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A landmark legal case that began last week in our city could have a huge bearing on how many are approved in the future.

Back in September 2023, the then Tory Government approved the first licenses for oil extraction in the Rosebank oil field. At over 300 million barrels, it is the largest untapped oil field in our North Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was completely reckless. This is the opposite of what the UK must do if we are to meet our Net Zero pledges. Oil and gas extraction must be phased out and we must move to 100 per cent renewable energy.

Last week that decision was challenged in Edinburgh’s Court of Session, with environmentalist groups Greenpeace and Uplift, and their legal teams, arguing that the former UK government’s approval of the project was unlawful.

They say the government failed to assess the full impact of emissions that would result from burning Rosebank’s oil and gas or the impact it would have on marine life. With a verdict expected in the weeks ahead, it could have massive ramifications for our climate and energy policy.

Last week I was delighted to meet Uplift’s executive director Tessa Khan when she was in Edinburgh for the case. Tessa and her team’s work is inspirational and shows the huge difference that people power can make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can’t afford to continue exploiting fossil fuel resources, not when global temperatures are increasing at such an unsustainable rate. A transition to renewable energy in time to prevent the worst effects of a climate catastrophe means taking the decision to stop opening new oil fields.

Each passing week we are seeing extreme weather events tearing countries and communities apart. From wildfires in Canada to unprecedented flooding in Valencia, Kenya and even Dubai, the planet cannot cope with our over-reliance on oil and gas drilling.

The case is happening at the same time as world leaders and climate scientists are in Azerbaijan for the COP29 climate summit. They are trying to negotiate solutions to the crisis while major oil companies are in our courts trying to secure their right to do even more drilling.

How can the UK ask other governments to change their ways while allowing so many polluting rigs and drills to set up in our own waters?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clean, green, renewable energy is the safest, cheapest and best energy available. That is where we need to be investing our resources. A lot will ride on the court’s decision, but Rosebank is only one part of the picture. If we are to avert climate breakdown then we need a system that works for people and planet, not power and profit.