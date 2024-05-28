UK must recognise Palestinian state - Angus Robertson

A man rushes Palestinian boy Khaled Abu Samaha to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip after he was injured in Israeli bombardment on a house in Nuseirat city on May 27 amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group (Photo by Bashar TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

It is time the UK recognised Palestine as a sovereign state. As the horrendous war in Gaza and the mass deaths of the Gazan population shows, the lack of statehood deprives Palestinians of international rights and protections that could provide an avenue to help bring about peace.

Ireland, Norway and Spain have announced they will formally recognise a Palestinian state. This marks a significant moment showing the international community cannot stand by and permit Benjamin Netanyahu to commit atrocities in Gaza and must now pursue a proactive peace-building approach.

Bringing Palestine fully into the fold as an international state means a Palestinian state would also face the same obligations and a standard of international due process and justice to which other nation states are held. Indeed, this recognition demonstrates the international community seeks to engage with a legitimate Palestinian state, not the terrorist organisation Hamas. The simple fact is that the two-state solution cannot be reached without two states.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing of warrants for both the leaders of the Israeli Government and Hamas again shows the depths of sheer desperate horror to which this war has descended. As we run up to the UK general election, we cannot forget the war in Gaza and must hear clearly and hold each party to account for what actions they propose to take to bring about peace. The recognition of the Palestinian state must be central to this.