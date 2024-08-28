Ukraine needs more western help to fight Russian aggression - Steve Cardownie

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

I am writing this column while watching the BBC News which has devoted some space to the renewed attacks by Russia on Ukraine. Following on from the news of the death of a Reuters’ safety adviser, Ryan Evans, who was killed last Saturday when the hotel he was stating in, Hotel Sapphire in the city of Kramatorsk, was struck by a Russian missile, Moscow has embarked upon another wave of air strikes.

The BBC reported that at least four people were killed overnight, Monday and Ukraine’s air defence forces say the entire country is under threat of a ballistic weapon attack. President Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will “undoubtedly respond to Russia for this and all other attacks.”

He has been pleading with the west to lift the restrictions it has put in place on the use of long-range weapons. While The United States has given Ukraine more weapons than any other country, President Zelenskyy’s pleas have so far fallen on deaf ears in the White House. Britain and some other western allies have hinted that they might be willing to allow Ukraine to use the missiles they have supplied to hit strategic targets inside Russia but the USA is digging it’s heels in.

President Zelenskyy has urged Britain and the USA to urgently grant permission for Ukraine to use the long-range weapons to hit ammunition stores, planes and airfields deeper inside Russia. He has lamented the fact that Ukraine has one, or two, hands tied behind it’s back when dealing with Russia’s naked aggression.

“Ukraine must not have restrictions on the range when terrorists have none.” He is quite right; further delay only plays into Putin’s hands and undermines Ukraine’s heroic fightback.