American voters had the good sense to ditch Donald Trump but Boris Johnson remains UK Prime Minister (Picture: Dylan Martinez/pool/Getty Images)

Let me explain. Point one: we can all thank our lucky stars for the outbreak of rational thinking amongst US voters 15 months ago, when they elected Joe Biden.

As the horror in Ukraine multiplies on a daily basis, the planet does seem a frightening dangerous place right now. Imagine, however, how scary it would feel if Donald Trump were still in the White House.

The only thing worse than one unhinged megalomaniac on the world stage would be two unhinged maniacs with their fingers poised over the nuclear button.

It is distinctly believable that Trump would have threatened a nuclear strike on the Kremlin by now. Biden, on the other hand, has probably forgotten where he left the nuclear codes, while it is possible that Boris Johnson swallowed the UK’s button in some drinking game at a Christmas party or “work event”.

Johnson has dealt with this crisis with characteristic bluster, claiming Russia will feel the full force of Britain’s sanctions. Yet there is a limit to how intimidated an ex-leader of the KGB can be by someone currently under investigation by the Metropolitan Police for an illegal party in his house which he may or may not have attended.

And therein, amidst the massive tragedy of Ukraine, is the minor tragedy that Johnson is likely to hang on to his job as a result.

The received wisdom appears to be that the time is not right to get rid of the PM, with Europe teetering on the brink of Armageddon. Really ? I can think of no better time for him to go.

Someone who has ham-fistedly blundered through the twin crises of Brexit and Covid by pretending to be a slapstick buffoon cannot be trusted with steering us through World War Three. Yet, sadly there are few viable options.

Seldom can there have been a Foreign Secretary quite so out of their depth as Dominic Raab, who was sunning himself on a beach in Greece during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, until he was moved sideways to become deputy PM and replaced by Liz Truss, another faceless lightweight.

No wonder the UK is the laughing stock of Europe with such nonentities occupying the major offices of state.

Watching Ms Truss’s visit to Moscow to supposedly negotiate with her counterpart Sergey Lavrov was like tuning into some cringingly embarrassing reality TV show. She seemed to spend most of her time prancing around Red Square in a ridiculous fur hat, taking selfies like the mother-of-the-bride on a hen weekend.

Point two: another consequence of the Russian invasion has been the postponement of Scotland’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine next Thursday. It will hopefully be played in June.

After failing to reach the World Cup since 1998, we can only qualify this year by beating Ukraine, which would make us the most hated team at the tournament. Come on, Scotland, play rubbish and let the good guys win.

After 24 barren years, I would gladly wait another four if it gives the people of Ukraine some reason to smile in 2022.

