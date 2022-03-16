Lorries with humanitarian aid for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in other countries are travelling from all over Europe, but the need is great (Picture: Robin van Lonkhuijsen/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

The group told me: “We are an Edinburgh-based organisation with friends and families in Ukraine. We have set up direct links with humanitarian groups in Lviv and Dnipro.”

And they added: “We are looking for sponsors for our lorries. One hundred per cent of all the monies raised will go on fuel costs, ferry crossing fares and much needed goods. We have already sent five lorries with two more ready to go. The cost of each trip is around £3,000 and we urgently need sponsors.”

They asked people to visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/SunflowerScotland for more information. For those wishing to make a donation, this can be done via their gofund.me page.

The effort to deliver goods to countries like Poland and Romania where there has been an influx of refugees continues apace, but it is vital that goods also get directly into Ukraine itself.

Sunflower Scotland is comprised of hard-working and trustworthy volunteers, who are giving up their time to organise and pack lorries to go into the heart of Ukraine to help alleviate the suffering of people there and bring much needed aid to citizens who are suffering the deprivations of war.

They and other organisations like them deserve our admiration but – more importantly – they deserve our support!

