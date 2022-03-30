Children forced to flee their homes by Vladimir Putin's invasion have a question for the Russian despot (Picture: Alexey Nikolsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Yura, who is 14, and his cousin Emma, who is nine, are now in Warsaw but should be making their way to Edinburgh any day now.

Reluctant to express himself fully as he was still very homesick, Yura told me that he is aware that “kilts” are definitely not “skirts” and that he likes the sound of the pipes.

While he does speak English, he said he was not confident that it would be good enough, so he is a bit concerned about going to school in Edinburgh – but to his credit he is trying to improve by taking lessons in Warsaw.

Having never been in an aircraft before he is excited about his impending flight to Edinburgh from Warsaw and said that he would absorb the whole experience.

In turn, I have promised to take him to his first Hearts game which may be the Scottish Cup Final, another experience that will hopefully remain with him – for all the right reasons.

Emma told me she likes art and wants to paint a Scottish sky, clear of missiles and warplanes. She is also a bit nervous about attending a Scottish school but will try her best to “fit in”.

As well as missing her dad, she told me that she misses her two-year-old cat “Murchyk” and looks forward to being reunited with him soon.

Her last question was: “Why does Putin want our soil?”

