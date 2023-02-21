In our northern corner of Europe, the world – with the exception of Russia – came together to offer any and all assistance to Ukraine’s representative to Scotland. This global unity against Russian aggression gave me hope from the outset that Putin will not win this war.

Today, I remain of that view. While ‘good news’ is a rare thing when it comes to war, it appears the gulf between Putin’s strategic vision of the war and the reality of how it has played out on the ground remains significant. Much of his military is tired and ill-equipped, securing small advances and sustaining heavy losses.

But we cannot overstate the danger and the realities of this war. To us, while the news of war is totally pervasive, and the knock-on effects of the conflict do reach into our daily lives, ultimately, we are detached and spared from the horrors.

The route out remains unclear. Insofar as Putin and his allies remain in place, capitulating is simply not an option. The United States, UK, Europe and others have thus far taken strong steps to arm and provide resources for Ukraine and to deter Russia, but we must remember that we are not only working together to stop an attack on Ukraine, but an attack on Europe and European values and, for that, we must take greater steps still. My thoughts and solidarity remain with the people of Ukraine. Slava Ukraini.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

