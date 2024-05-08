Ukrainian children get to forget troubles at home with visit to funfair - Steve Cardownie

The Ukrainian group enjoy the funfair at Musselburgh

Having visited Kyiv before, where he was taken aback by the warm welcome extended to him by the city’s residents, he was keen to do “his little bit” in helping some of the refugees forget about the Russian invasion of their country for a few hours.

He told me that he was aware that the children in particular were in need of some entertainment and was only too happy to help out so he provided them all with complimentary armbands which allowed them to go on any of the attractions free of charge as often as they liked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that the kids were delighted, as were their mums, as they made their way through the fair taking in the sights and sounds. Armed with complimentary hot dogs and candy floss they made the most of the opportunity and were seen laughing and shrieking in delight as they jumped on some of the more challenging attractions.

Keith was happy that the Ukrainian visitors were able to enjoy themselves to the full as they took photos on their phones to send back to loved ones back home.