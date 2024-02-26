Ukrainian support unwavering - Angus Robertson
Multiple services and demonstrations across Scotland have been held in support of Ukraine. Over 26,000 Ukrainians have been given homes here in Scotland and, as External Affairs Secretary, I will continue to work with Ukrainian Consular representatives to ensure members of the Ukrainian community are supported.
Indeed, as First Minister Humza Yousaf said in his speech at a service in Edinburgh Castle on Saturday, Ukrainians who are living in Scotland are welcome and this is their home for as long as they want it to be. We will do whatever we can to support them in their hour of need.
It is more important than ever for the West, particularly the United States, to continue providing funding for Ukraine. US funding is in danger following Donald Trump’s refusal to back Ukraine aid, resulting in his loyal Republican followers opposing it in Congress.
As Ukrainian military deaths hit 31,000, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke out, saying Trump will be “against Americans” if he chooses to support Russia over Ukraine and that ‘millions’ could die if the USA does not continue its support.
As Sweden joins NATO, Europe is shoring up its commitment, and we must prepare for a war that may be long but will see Ukraine victorious.
Many thanks to the Association of Ukrainians for organising this moving service. Slava Ukraini.