Ukrainians remain defiant against Russian aggression - Steve Cardownie

Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman from a multi-storey residential house destroyed by a Russian strike in Kyivyesterday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

While it is understand-able that the world’s media is concentrat-ing on the evolving events in the Middle East, we should not lose sight of the other war that is taking place on our doorstep between Ukraine and the invading forces of Russia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My relatives, who live in a small town just outside Kyiv, are still full of optimism, despite the renewed missile and drone attacks throughout Ukraine.

Speaking to them over the weekend, they did not sound disheartened and reiterated their steely resolve to defy Putin and thwart his ambition to subjugate Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the latest develop-ments have come as no surprise. It was inevitable that Moscow would intensify its attacks after being humiliated by Ukraine’s recent successful mission when it destroyed several aircraft deep in Russian territory.

Deploying drones from lorries parked just outside the targeted airfields was a master stroke which took the Kremlin completely by surprise.

In another development, UK intelligence believes that more than 6000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded while fighting alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region, which amounts to more than half of the 11,000 troops originally deployed.

More young men sent to their deaths by one dictator supporting another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given recent events it come as no surprise that the two sides are no closer to any temporary ceasefire agreement as the first step towards ending the war, which is obviously not good news for those caught up in it.

My in-laws will have to endure further hardships before peace is restored and they can return to the lives they led before Russia’s illegal invasion.