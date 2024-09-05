Unclaimed benefits could make a difference - Ian Murray

You may be entitled to unclaimed Pension Credit

This week is Pension Credit Awareness week. This benefit is hugely underclaimed across the UK and in Scotland despite the massive difference it could make to people’s lives.

Up to 880,000 households across the UK are eligible for Pension Credit but aren’t claiming it. Here in Edinburgh, this could mean thousands of pensioners who are struggling unnecessarily.

The organisation Policy in Practice estimates that almost 4500 pensioners in Edinburgh aren’t claiming Pension Credit, meaning older people in the city are missing out on a whopping £11,760,115.

Pension Credit isn’t just a financial boost; it’s a gateway to additional support that can help with housing costs, council tax, TV licences and those ever-increasing heating bills. With winter fast approaching, it’s more important than ever to ensure that everyone who is entitled to Pension Credit receives it.

I understand that some of people may feel that you won’t qualify because you have some savings, a modest pension, or you own your home. However, I urge you to check. The income threshold is £218.15 per week for a single person or £332.95 per week for a couple, and many who think they’re not eligible might actually qualify. On average, Pension Credit is worth £3900 a year – money that could help ease the financial pressure and provide some peace of mind.

This September the Department for Work and Pensions will be working with local authorities, older people’s charities, and other groups to boost the uptake of Pension Credit. They’ll be tackling some of the common myths that may stop people from applying, and I’m committed to supporting this effort right here in Edinburgh.

I want every pensioner in our community to know that they are not alone and that help is available. Please, take a moment to check if you or someone you know could be eligible. If you need assistance with the application process, my office is here to help. Together, we can ensure that no one in Edinburgh misses out on the support they deserve.

It was hugely exciting to see that Oasis are set to reform and play multiple gigs at Murrayfield next summer. Following on from Taylor Swift it confirms that the home of rugby is increasingly the home of stadium music in Scotland.

However, it was infuriating that fans were ripped off. it’s depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding people from having a chance of enjoying their favourite band live.

That’s why I was pleased to see my cabinet colleague, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, confirm that issues around the transparency and use of dynamic pricing, including the technology around queuing systems which incentivise it, would be included in a forthcoming UK Government consultation on consumer protections for ticket resales.

Working with artists, industry and fans we can create a fairer system that ends the scourge of touts, rip-off resales and ensures tickets at fair prices.

Ian Murray is MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland​