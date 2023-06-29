News you can trust since 1873
Undercover in Tuscany with Demon Copperhead - Fiona Duff

I am writing this from Italy, my annual jaunt to see friends who live in Tuscany. “For goodness sake,” you are probably thinking, “why is she sitting at a computer and not frolicking in the pool”.
By Fiona Duff
Published 29th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Demon Copperhead by Barbara KingsolverDemon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Well I am currently undercover as a thunderstorm is predicted to start any moment.

As it is the man of the house has said all morning that it ain’t going to happen, whereas my husband believes what he sees on weather forecasts.

There’s a 10 euro bet at stake. Mind you there nearly always seems to be some 10 euro bet between these two – it doesn’t really matter what whether it be football, rugby, the temperature of the pool or how long it will take paint to dry.

It’s not really anything to be concerned about as I have never in my puff seen any money change hands.

Indeed, as the rain creeps in they are about to start playing cards.

Goodness knows how that will end, probably with 52 pick-up. I wouldn’t let either of them loose in a casino with one of my fivers in their hand.

Mind you the missus of the house is a different kettle of fish as she does know her way around a poker table with a face to match when there’s some green baize between her and the dealer.

As for me I have my nose in a kindle.

I seem to have been reading Demon Copperhead for weeks and couldn’t understand why it was taking so long.

A fellow book group member said that she had seen it in a bookshop and it was about two inches thick.

Thank goodness I went for the electronic version as that would have taken up quite a lot of room in my suitcase. At least one pair of shoes and maybe a couple of pairs of shorts to be sure.

Well, at least it will keep my mind off the bickering about cards and money at the other end of the table.

