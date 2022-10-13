Underneath the arches we dream our dreams away - Karen Koren

Leith Arches is becoming a popular spot

They had the most wonderful time in the South of France and then moving on to Lake Como in Italy. Warm sun, sand, sea and pizza, an idyllic honeymoon for them. It’s now back to reality.

After preparation for a wedding, enjoying the full experience of the day and a honeymoon is enough to make you forget what is going on at home.

I’ve missed them both very much, especially Katy. I’ve been holding the fort as best I can, I’ve got used to working with Katy and it’s hard to plan on my own.

One of Katy’s baby projects has been creating and booking Leith Social, which has moved from Pitt Street Market to Leith Arches. It’s on the last Thursday of each month.

I was at the first one this season at Leith Arches and it was a lovely gig with a good feel about it.

Not quite as big as the Pitt Street venue, but there’s been no choice to move from there as it’s going to be pulled down to make way for new flats.

Like Pitt Street, Leith Arches has food available and a warm atmosphere, the show was full with good craic, as they say. The next one is on 27 October and has a great line-up, with compere Jay Lafferty and stand-up Rae Brogan, who was a finalist in our stand-up comedy competition for newcomers, So You Think You’re Funny, in 2021 and she was part of the Best of So Funny show at the Fringe this year, which sold out. Joining her will be Mark Black, Chris Thornton and a special guest.

Fredrik on the other hand is very busy too, he runs a brewery with partners in Leith called New Barns Brewery

It’s in Jane Street and they have just finished building their Tap Room, which will open next Friday. The Tap Room looks amazing, it has bar billiards, a dart board and other board games.

The beer is the star of the show and they serve eight different draught beers and 12 different ranges of canned beer. It’s a brilliant addition to the other small breweries around Edinburgh.