Underneath the arches we dream our dreams away - Karen Koren

Jay Lafferty

It’s a mixed bill show with comedy, variety and music. A must see in Edinburgh’s social calendar.

It’s on the last Thursday of every month and next week we have the fabulous redhead Jay Lafferty as host.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay is funny, feisty and working towards her solo show which she’s bringing to the Gilded Balloon this summer. It’s called Bahookie and she’s writing frantically - it’s a really unique story which I’m sworn to secrecy about but suffice to say that it's going to be a very different stand-up show.

Jay will present Glasgow comics Susan Riddell, Scott Agnew, Amelia Bayler and Drag Queen Little Pickle.

Susan Riddell is a stand up and comedy writer who has written sketches for BBC’s Short Stuff and her own sitcom. Susan is a regular on BBC Scotland’s Breaking the News.

Scott Agnew is considered one of the best story tellers in the business, as well as being a successful compere. Agnew presents the official Glasgow International Comedy Festival podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia Bayler is a rising star on Scottish comedy scene, she writes songs about anxiety, snacks, her energy is addictive and she regularly smashes her gigs.

Little Pickle is new on the scene and came out of our stand-up comedy competition So You Think You’re Funny? All these acts make up an eclectic mix that is funny and entertaining and shoud not to be missed.

Talking of So You Think You’re Funny – the applications have started pouring in with over 400 entrants so far. We’re holding showcases in London during April and May and also a couple of showcases at Oran Mor in Glasgow on 26 March during the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

It’s incredible that the competition has been going since I started it in 1988 and the comedians that have emerged. From Aisling Bea, Lee Mack, Maisie Adam, Johnny Vegas, Russell Brand, Romesh Ranganathan, Peter Kay and many, many more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad