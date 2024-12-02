Universities play a key role in our space ambitions - Gillian Murray

Professor Gillian Murray

Scotland is rapidly establishing itself as a key player in the global space industry. With one operational spaceport and two more in advanced stages of development, the country is building a vibrant ecosystem of space and satellite businesses, cutting-edge research and a highly skilled workforce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s space industry has seen impressive growth, with over 220 organisations generating a combined income of £298 million. By 2030, the sector aims to generate over £4 billion annually for Scotland’s economy and to increase its workforce fivefold. These targets underscore an ambition that reaches far beyond national boundaries, putting Scotland on the map within space and aerospace industries.

One of the most exciting advancements at Heriot-Watt is our role in the UKRI-funded Integrated Quantum Networks Hub, a £39.5 million initiative set to revolutionise data security through quantum-secure satellite and ground communication. With support from 40 industry partners, contributing nearly £20 million in additional funding, this project exemplifies our commitment to impactful, collaborative research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A unique asset in our research portfolio is the Hub Optical Ground Station (HOGS). This high-resolution telescope is dedicated to quantum and photonic-based satellite communications, enabling us to explore and demonstrate secure data transfer across space. Positioned within our Edinburgh campus, HOGS sits alongside our Research Park—a vibrant, cross-sectoral environment where collaboration and knowledge sharing are at the heart of innovation.

Dr Hina Khan joins Space Scotland as its first-ever executive director, and says she is looking forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the industry. Picture: Mark F Gibson/Gibson Digital.

Our Research Park is home not only to space-focused businesses but also to a diverse range of industries, from advanced manufacturing to energy and digital technologies.

One example is our partnership with Celestia, a global leader in satellite antenna technology. Through this collaboration, Celestia has benefited from Heriot-Watt’s expertise in antenna engineering, tapping into our research infrastructure and hiring highly skilled graduates to advance their work on multi-satellite tracking systems. This has enabled Celestia to contribute to satellite constellations that are essential for high- speed internet access in remote areas and improved environmental monitoring capabilities. The partnership not only benefits Celestia but also strengthens the broader space ecosystem, demonstrating the potential of university-industry collaboration.

The demand for skilled professionals is another critical element of Scotland’s space industry, particularly as the sector continues to grow. With STEM education at our core, Heriot-Watt has been proactive in designing programmes that align with industry needs in space and related sectors. The Scottish Science Advisory Council has highlighted the pressing need for greater collaboration between industry and academia to develop and retain a skilled workforce capable of meeting future demands. Our five Centres for Doctoral Training, focused on fields like quantum science and photonics, help create a pipeline of talent for high-tech sectors. Programmes like our Aerospace Engineering degree and Graduate Apprenticeships (GAs) equip students with the hands-on skills needed to thrive in this expanding sector, ensuring Scotland’s workforce remains competitive and resilient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graduate Apprenticeships (GAs) will play a crucial role in building that workforce.

In addition to building talent, our partnerships with the private sector provide crucial support to the growing space economy. For example, the Heriot-Watt Research Park offers co-location opportunities that give businesses access to our extensive R&D facilities and infrastructure. Celestia is one of many companies that have chosen to base operations here, where they can collaborate with our academics and tap into our skilled graduates to further their innovations in satellite technology. In a sector as specialised as space, this proximity to talent and technology can accelerate innovation and foster cross-industry synergies.

As we look ahead, I see Heriot-Watt University as more than an academic institution. We are a bridge between Scotland’s ambitions and the international space community, committed to nurturing a skilled, future-focused workforce and advancing research that directly supports industry needs. But beyond supporting existing sectors, universities like ours play a crucial role in shaping the industries of tomorrow. Through our knowledge, research, and innovation, we drive the development of new fields, creating the foundational knowledge and ecosystems they need to thrive.

Heriot Watt University is a Strategic Partner of the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce