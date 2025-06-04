University funding no longer fit for purpose

The University of Edinburgh's Old College

The quality and excellence of Edinburgh’s universities is undeniable – we are the birthplace of the enlightenment and with that comes a global reputation for innovation and academic firsts.

But the longevity and the survival of that reputation is not inevitable and the funding crisis looming large over our academic institutions is something we must take exceptionally seriously.

Readers will be aware of the funding crisis currently raging at Dundee University, where hundreds of jobs have been placed under threat and Scottish Government bodies have stepped in to deliver emergency funding. But while Dundee is one of the most extreme examples, they are certainly not alone. Analysis by my party has indicated that almost half of the country’s higher education institutions fell into deficit in 2024.

Soaring energy bills, the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions and a drop-off in academic funding from the Scottish Government has created a perfect storm, and in recent months the University of Edinburgh has been the latest to signal that they are also entering a period of financial difficulty.

Given the scale of the savings the university has signalled it may have to make, the University and Colleges Union (UCU) has stated this could equate to as many as 1750 job losses. Unsurprisingly, I’ve had loads of emails from constituents, members of university staff and their students, concerned about potential job cuts.

As a result I sought a meeting with Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University, Sir Peter Mathieson. At a meeting in the Scottish Parliament he offered myself and other Edinburgh MSPs a comprehensive overview of the challenging funding position in which Edinburgh currently finds itself. Much of his briefing was commercially sensitive and would not be appropriate to share in this column.

The workforce deserves certainty. When I asked him directly about the rumoured job losses, he said he did not recognise the UCU’s 1750 figure. While he stated it would be irresponsible to rule out compulsory redundancies entirely, voluntary redundancies seem set to be part of bosses’ plans to make savings and avoid what they describe as an unsustainable situation.

We need to know what exactly that would mean for teaching, research, and current and future students. I will continue to keep the pressure up on behalf of staff who are proud to work at our world-class university and I share the determination to protect that hard-won status.

Coincidentally, I had met with the Taipei representative to Scotland just a couple of hours before. So, I also asked Sir Peter how dependent the university is on tuition fees from Chinese students. I did so because it’s quite reasonable to believe that if there was a global shock in the Taiwan Strait, such as a blockade or worse still an invasion, then the Chinese government would become a global pariah overnight.

The loss of Chinese students would be catastrophic to the financial outlook of all Scotland’s universities and Sir Peter confirmed that it would drive a “coach and horses” through their planning assumptions. Around 20 per cent of Edinburgh students are Chinese, they each pay nearly £30k per year and they represent a huge slice of the university’s income. I dread to think of the consequences were that income to be lost.

The current higher education funding crisis is a wake-up call. The current way we fund our universities is no longer fit for purpose and is exposed to unacceptable geopolitical risk. It’s time the Scottish Government woke up to that.

Alex Cole-Hamilton is Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and MSP for Edinburgh Western