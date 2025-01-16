University well placed to play role in AI strategy

Daniel Johnson MSP, Scottish Labour’s shadow cabinet secretary for the economy, business and fair work

Yesterday I gave evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Economy and Fair Work Committee. I was the first cabinet member of the new UK Labour Government to appear before a Holyrood committee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was fantastic to be there and is a clear sign of the reset of relations between the UK and Scottish governments – working together to deliver for the people of Scotland.

I was invited by the committee to give evidence on the UK Government’s funding and governance relating to the City Region and Growth Deals programme, which is delivered jointly in Scotland with the Scottish Government, local councils and other stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I took questions from MSPs, and had a particularly valuable exchange with fellow south Edinburgh representative Daniel Johnson MSP, who is Scottish Labour’s shadow cabinet secretary for the economy, business and fair work. It was a thoroughly good session and will hopefully go some way in assisting the committee’s work.

City Region and Growth Deals are packages of funding agreed between the Scottish Government, the UK Government and local authorities, working in regional groups. to drive economic growth and improve living standards. Following the UK Government’s October Budget, the total investment in City Region and Growth Deals in Scotland is now £1.5 billion, which is a considerable sum. The Scottish Government invest the same, meaning the total is now over £3bn.

Of the UK Government contribution, £527 million was part of the £1.4bn package of local growth investment signed off by the Chancellor in her autumn Budget. This means that the UK Government is now also investing some £840m extra in two dozen local growth projects across Scotland. This will drive growth, create jobs and improve living standards across the country. This is change in action.

The Edinburgh City Region Deal has been a huge success with the delivery of projects across the region benefitting every part of it. The University of Edinburgh’s Futures Institute being the most visible to residents in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big question is “what’s next?” And with the UK Government’s number one priority being economic growth in all parts of the UK and Scotland, we want to build on the models that have been created to drive local economies.

The other big UK Government announcement this week was on harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI). The UK is well placed to be an AI “superpower” and the three pillars of the plan will firstly, look at AI infrastructure, skills, data access, and the regulatory environment. The second is about boosting the adoption of AI in the public and private sectors to drive efficiency, reform and innovation. The third is about keeping the UK ahead of other countries by supporting companies at the cutting edge of the technology.

Given the University of Edinburgh has been at the forefront globally on AI for the last 60 years it is well placed to play a significant role in this exciting strategy. Delivering the jobs and opportunities of the future will help drive growth and prosperity for everyone right across Edinburgh, Scotland and the UK. Let’s be confident about that and work in partnership to make it happen as we may never get these wonderful opportunities again.

Ian Murray is Labour MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland