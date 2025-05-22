Unmissable shows at Gilded Balloon’s 40th Fringe

QI panellist, comedian and Jonathan Creek star Alan Davies, is back with his new show, Think Ahead

Continuing on from my last column, I’m delighted to give you another rundown of some of the unmissable shows taking place at Gilded Balloon’s 40th Anniversary Fringe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up, 30 years after their last appearance at the Gilded Balloon, we have the return of the Oblivion Boys and Gayle Tuesday. Steve Frost and Mark Arden were an ‘80s double act who performed in The Young Ones, Blackadder and were the boys who caused havoc in Channel 4’s The Tube. You may also recognise them from their hilarious Carling Black Label ads, in my opinion some of the funniest TV ads from the 80s! I can’t wait to see them treading the boards once more.

Another familiar face making a welcome return is QI panellist, comedian and Jonathan Creek star Alan Davies, back with his new show, Think Ahead. After making his first fresh-faced appearance at the Gilded Balloon in 1994, he’s back after a 10-year break with his new show. Also, impressionists Ronni Ancona and Hal Cruttenden will join forces for their parody podcast, In Pieces, where they seek help from celebrity guests dealing with performance chitters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell, 11-time Tony and Emmy award winner and American talk show host, is making her Edinburgh Fringe debut after recently relocating to Ireland. Her new show, Here & Now, reflects on her life and extraordinary career, with Rosie’s signature blend of heart, humour and honesty, this is a rare chance to see one of America’s biggest TV stars in a Fringe setting.

We also have another star returning in Aunt Hilda herself, Canadian-born comedian Caroline Rhea of Sabrina the Teenage witch and Pineas and Ferb fame. Caroline is a close friend and very much one of the Gilded Balloon family. She’s a class act and loves Scotland – so much that she popped over for a Scottish tour last year. She has been working as a stand-up comedian for over 35 years and has some very funny showbiz stories to tell.

There’s a hub of Scottish stories in our 40th programme, including the incredible acting of Gail Watson in Ian Pattison’s Faye’s Red Lines. It received rave reviews from its run at Oran Mor earlier this year. Gail appeared in last year’s Chemo Savvy and is part of BBC TV’s River City, and we’re so excited to have her with us as the star of this incredible piece of writing.

Mary, A Gig theatre show uses original music and spoken word in this feminist retelling of Mary Queen of Scots’ iconic story. F Bomb Theatre also return with a new autobiographical show telling a heartfelt, hopeful and immersive story about the turbulent journey of experiencing pregnancy loss as a young queer person.

And there is so much more – head to our website and come and see some incredible entertainment at the Gilded Balloon this year.