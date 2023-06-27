Lord Braid

We should be careful not to let the iterative process of the legislation coming into force make us lose sight of the real issue.

There is an unquestionable need for reform in the way housing is supplied on a short- and long-term basis in the city. There is nothing inherently wrong about short-term lets but, in certain situations, they can be disruptive, damaging to building fabric, contribute to soaring house prices and change the community feel of buildings and areas of the city.

It is clear that this is the case in much of Edinburgh, and we need reform to create a more sustainable housing and tourism environment in the city.

But we must take a balanced approach, and I recognise the points made by Lord Braid in his judicial review last month.

We will still need short-term lets and should be hesitant to issue blanket refusals for certain types of housing. It is possible that the best route would be for planning authorities to use good judgement via clear criteria on granting permission or not.