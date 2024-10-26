Up until the little fracas, the Saga holiday Down Under seemed to be going well

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a tour of the Australian National Botanic Gardens, in Canberra. Picture: Chris Jackson/PA Wire | PA

When the King and Queen visited Holyrood last month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament, there were republican demonstrators outside waving “Not My King” banners. But proceedings inside the chamber were uniformly polite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not so Down Under. The Australians are a much bolshier lot, or some of them are. The royal couple attended a ceremony in Canberra, hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, himself a republican, which was all predictably dull until the finale.

You have to admire Charlie’s stamina. How many other men in their mid-70s would be able to stand up for ten minutes without keeling over from the weight of all those medals he was wearing on his top pocket? After he finished droning on in a tone which suggested even he was bored, things suddenly perked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe got up shouting, “You are not my King, this is not your country. You committed genocide against our people,” before being frogmarched into the foyer where she was able to give the parting shot – “F*ck the colony”. All good knockabout stuff.

Now admittedly the woman may have been a bit rude, but it was difficult to disagree with her. Pretty much everything she said was accurate, apart from the “you committed genocide” bit. To the best of my knowledge, Charles himself never indulged in the mass slaughter of First Nation people during his year at boarding school there in the sixties. However, his predecessors on the British throne most certainly sanctioned such acts.

Technically he is the King of Australia, but it is definitely not his country. It was illegally invaded and colonised by the British over 200 ago. While protocol dictated that he had to look shocked, I imagine that the Australian PM himself was secretly thinking, “She may be bonkers, but this sheila’s got a point.”

Increasing numbers of Australians trace their roots back to countries other than the United Kingdom. Many modern-day Aussies have family connections in Italy, Greece, India and Africa. Not to mention two generations of Vietnamese origin who have grown up there, children and grandchildren of the boat people who made that perilous journey in the seventies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, many of those with British and Irish heritage trace their lineage back to ancestors who were loaded onto prison ships and packed off to the southern hemisphere for petty offences like stealing a loaf of bread. The royal family never did much for them.

Up until that little fracas, the Saga holiday Down Under seemed to be going well. Charlie has fond memories of the year spent in Victoria as a teenager which he described as the best part of his secondary schooling. Mind you, most of his education was spent at Gordonstoun, compared to which Colditz would have seemed like a holiday camp.

As for Camilla, I don’t know if she’s still on the fags. Australia is not a good place for smokers. A packet of 20 costs over $40. And forget about duty-free, as you’re allowed to take 25 into the country. If she hasn’t given up, I bet she was gasping for a Regal King Size when it started kicking off in Parliament House – or thinking “Forty dollars for twenty? F*ck the colony indeed”.