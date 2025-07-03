Use common sense for travel improvement cash
Suggestions vary from pavement widening and a one-way contraflow to additional spaces at Curriehill station and parking restrictions, as well as new and different types of crossings. It’s quite the menu, but to find out what should be prioritised this week I’ve been out delivering surveys to Currie households to ask. There’s not long to go, because the council’s consultation closes on Monday.
The cash is being made available from so-called “developer contributions”, the money builders must pay for infrastructure improvements in the immediate area. And here’s the thing, it has mostly come from Cala for two new estates in Balerno, Ravelrig and Newmills, where there have been repeated demands for a new crossing on Lanark Road West to help children get to Dean Park Primary School safely. We therefore have a housebuilder paying the council for road improvements, which are in demand in the area where they have built their new homes, but their money will be spent elsewhere.
Admittedly, there is no guarantee such money will be spent in the immediate vicinity, but in this case there is a proven need which should be in the programme, and I don’t see why some money can’t go towards an immediate priority in the relevant area, rather than waiting for the outcome of a consultation elsewhere. It’s just common sense.
Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian