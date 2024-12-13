Veterans and their families deserve our support - Christine Grahame

Christine Grahame MSP.

I am privileged to have Glencorse Barracks at Penicuik in my constituency, home of 2 Scots 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Not only veterans but partners and families need support. But the first observation is that the term veterans embraces many different people. Those with a short service career, long-serving, those who have been on the front line in places of conflict or peacekeeping and those who have not.

There are those who live alone, with parents, with partners and some with parental and caring responsibilities. Others have suffered life changing injuries or combat stress. One size, therefore, does not fit all, but there are common experiences.

What we know is that there are particular challenges facing our servicemen and women as they re-enter civilian life. From living and working in a culture of conformity, structure, obedience, rank, service tours taking them away for months on end and with housing and health access all provided, of guaranteed income, to the world of the civilian where choices have to be made that perhaps previously were made for you.

Now you have to make your own health provision, find work, fit in. The comradeship that came with the job may be distant and you may have to make new social ties. This is not just hard for you but it is often hard for family.

For some this transition simply doesn’t work. There can be marriage and relationship breakups. Some turn to alcohol and drugs, perhaps leading for some to homelessness and even criminal activity and imprisonment.

Which brings me to the withdrawal of financial support from NHS Lothian for Veterans First Point to the tune of £200,000.

The Scottish Government remains committed to its 40 per cent share. This is a bespoke service jointly funded by Scottish Government and NHS Lothian as a “one-stop shop” offering support, advice and mental health care for veterans.

It is a multi-award-winning service that has provided support to over 2500 different veterans throughout the last 15 years, including peer support.

As NHS Lothian remains intransigent on removing the funding, then the MOD should step in. I have written, therefore, to the Westminster Veterans Minister. After all these men have done in serving to protect us, £200,000 is peanuts.

Christine Grahame is SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale