Saint Stephen's Cathedral (Stephansdom) in Vienna is one of the city's many historic buildings (Picture: Helmut Fohringer/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

My interest in the Austrian capital was born after I moved there in 1991 and worked there as a journalist for a decade. Central Europe just after the fall of the Iron Curtain was an exciting and dynamic place and the history and importance of Vienna was striking as a regional centre and diplomatic capital.

For years I tried to find a book about the international importance of Vienna in either English or German, but failed. Surprisingly it did not exist. There have been great works on Vienna and the Habsburgs, Mozart, Freud, Hitler and many others. There are fantastic books about the architecture of Vienna, its music, art and culture.

But not a single book has ever been written about Vienna focusing on its global relevance. So I wrote it myself.

Vienna is unique amongst world capitals in its consistent international importance over the centuries. From the ascent of the Habsburgs as Europe's leading dynasty to the Congress of Vienna, which reordered Europe after Napoleon, to bridge-building summits during the Cold War, it is the Austrian capital that has been the scene of key moments in European and world affairs.

From its time as the capital of an imperial superpower, through war, dissolution, dictatorship, to democracy, Vienna has reinvented itself and its relevance to the rest of the world.

To those of you who are interested, I hope you enjoy the book.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

