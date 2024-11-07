Violence is consequence of Holyrood cuts

Disorder in Niddrie on Tuesday night

We say every year that Bonfire Night disturbances must not be repeated. And yet we see ever more increased violence and disturbances. Enough is enough. We could have predicted this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By now, you will have probably seen the pictures and videos on social media and read the reports in the local press. They’re beyond shocking: wanton vandalism against family homes and local businesses, police officers in riot gear being pelted with missiles on our streets, people frightened in their homes, the appalling targeting of buses and bus drivers. It’s completely unacceptable and those responsible must be held accountable for their despicable actions.

Before continuing, I would like to take this opportunity to give my heartfelt thanks to the police and other frontline emergency service workers who did all they could to keep us safe and, in many instances, put themselves in harm’s way. They really are the best of us. And thank you also to the bus drivers and Lothian Buses staff who have kept our communities running and connected, despite being persistently and appallingly targeted over the past few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Firework Control Zones and dispersal areas introduced by Edinburgh City Council and the police this year were a step in the right direction, as I said in my column a few weeks ago. But with police resources so thinly spread, there is a limit to how much of a difference these measures can make.

Lots of people say we should ban the sale of fireworks completely. There may be something in that, and personally I think the Scottish Government has been far too slow to properly regulate the sale and use of fireworks.

But this isn’t simply about fireworks – bricks and other objects were being thrown at police officers too. There’s a bigger story here. After years of cuts by the Scottish Government, police resources are massively overstretched and there is practically no community policing left. Diluted over years of drastic funding cuts.

Look at local government funding, too. Councils have had their budgets cut to the bone due to devastating cuts implemented by the Scottish Government. The main architect of this was the current First Minister, who brought in swingeing cuts to councils when he was finance secretary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can’t slash funding for councils, hollow out budgets for community policing and allow youth services to crumble and expect there to be no consequences. Those consequences were clear for all to see over the last few nights. So, I say to the Scottish Government, come down to the south of Edinburgh and see the consequences of your cuts and inaction.

In the next few days, I’ll be meeting with senior police officers and council officials. We’ll discuss what happened on Tuesday night, what action is being taken to prevent further trouble and look at how we can deal with this going forward. I’ll also be writing to residents and businesses in the affected areas to see how I can best support them in the aftermath of these shocking events.

We’ve said before that this must not happen again. This time, we have to mean it. It’s time to deal with the perpetrators properly and for the Scottish Government to step up and take responsibility.

Ian Murray is MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland