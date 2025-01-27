Visitor levy is a huge new city funding bonus  - Jane Meagher

Council leader Jane Meagher

It is an honour and privilege to be elected as the new Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council. As a former community worker and convener for the Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Committee, I’ve spent my whole career working for the people who need our support the most here in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I intend to carry on with this work and continue to build stability, confidence and consensus in the Chamber. With all the great achievements of the administration over the past two years, we are in a good place, but we mustn’t rest on our laurels.

The first big item on my list is the introduction of the Visitor Levy, a case we have been building for over a decade, and which was also part of Labour’s manifesto as far back as 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tourism is a hugely important part of our success as a city. However, contrary to popular belief, the economic impact of this tourism does not directly come back to the council, which must cope with the extra demand, from pressure on accommodation to services like street cleaning and public safety.

I am delighted that the council voted on Friday to introduce the long-awaited levy which will provide the single biggest source of ‘new’ funding for Edinburgh for 30 years – and once established is anticipated to raise up to £50 million annually. This money will be reinvested into the city to ensure it keeps its enduring appeal, not only as one of the top destinations in the world but also as one of the most beautiful, sustainable and enjoyable places to live and work.

We all know the financial challenges facing the public sector, but passing the levy is a huge achievement and a positive example of thinking innovatively. The money raised will be ringfenced for projects which truly demonstrate benefits to visitors as well as locals. It’s testament to officers that this Levy has so much support both from residents and the sector – at all stages, we have engaged, and we have listened.

The next thing I will be focused on is the council budget, designed to get the basics right and make the city a fairer and greener place to live. We will present a budget aimed at protecting vital frontline services on which our communities and residents depend. It will help us to keep on getting the basics right by improving our roads and parks and greenspaces, supporting our schools, tackling poverty, and working towards our climate crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, we remain the lowest funded local authority in Scotland, and I will continue to fight for fairer funding for our capital city.

The safety of our residents and colleagues are always our priority and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone across the Council and partner agencies who worked tirelessly to keep our residents safe and supported when Storm Éowyn brought disruption last week.

Finally, I also want to thank our elections team and council staff who have worked hard and in very windy conditions at the Colinton/Fairmilehead by-election. I look forward to welcoming Councillor Connor Savage and Councillor Neil Cuthbert as new councillors and working with them.