VisitScotland’s new vision as economic growth agency

VisitScotland has a new vision as an economic growth agency under the direction of CEO Vicki Miller

Change, it is said, is the only constant. That is as true in tourism as it is in life. Here at VisitScotland we have a new vision as an economic growth agency under the direction of CEO Vicki Miller, pictured.

For tourism is more than simply going on holiday. Coupled with events, it is vitally important to Scotland’s national and local economies. In 2023, international and domestic visitor spend was more than £2.2 billion in Edinburgh. One in ten businesses across the city were tourism related and employed 41,000 people.

Our new corporate plan details our key priorities over the next three years – to drive the visitor economy, growing its value in a sustainable way that benefits not just visitors to the region but also the people who live and work here. It comes in the wake of 12 months of milestones across the city and region. Taylor Swift brought the headlines with her Swiftonomics record-breaking concerts at Murrayfield (we await the return of the Gallagher brothers in August). We saw the opening of major investments, such as Lost Shore and Edinburgh Gin, which will provide employment and create work for local businesses and service providers, and the recent announcement that the Grand Départ of the Tour de France is coming to Edinburgh.

All of this is important in developing and sustaining the visitor economy – the term used to describe everything that benefits from visitors, including hotels, restaurants, attractions, transport, retail and events. The formal announcement by Edinburgh City Council to implement a visitor levy for overnight stays in the city from summer 2026 was made as part of its sustainable approach to the visitor economy, ensuring it benefits visitors, businesses, residents and communities. Aligned with Edinburgh’s 2030 Tourism Strategy, it contributes to the development of the region.

Place development is one of VisitScotland’s three new priorities, alongside market development, and business and experience development. It’s been a privilege to work with partners across the bordering local authorities as part of Edinburgh and South East Scotland’s regional economic strategy, delivering specific projects focussing on cultural tourism, cycling tourism and opportunities around the Forth. Our newly launched business support hub will also help the industry to adapt to the ever-changing tourism sector.

Market development means growing and diversifying Scotland’s reach in key international and domestic markets. The cost of living continues to impact UK visitors, which has been a challenge for the industry. Our recent Great Days Out marketing push aimed at softening that impact by encouraging more day visits by Scots.

In contrast, international markets are buoyant, helped by air routes opening, and returning, from the USA, Canada and China. With 50 per cent of overseas visitors booking their trips through tour operators, travel advisors and travel agents, the travel trade remains vital to our work with Scottish businesses – including VisitScotland Connect – to ensure there are holiday packages and experiences that visitors want across the year. For change is not the only constant. So too is our ongoing work to make Scotland a sustainable tourism destination that benefits all.

Neil Christison is Regional Director for Edinburgh, East Lothian, West Lothian and Midlothian at VisitScotland