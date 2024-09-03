Vital charity celebrates 30th year - Angus Robertson

The number of unpaid carers living in Scotland is not known but it is estimated that there are around 700,000 to 800,000.

Congratulations to a local charity Vocal which celebrated its 30th anniversary recently. VOCAL does vital work to support and empower unpaid carers in Edinburgh and Midlothian through individual support, information, training and access to services.

For carers it delivers support through two centres in Edinburgh and Midlothian, and through staff based in the community. Their carer support teams work individually with carers to identify a plan of support beginning with the provision of the right information and referrals to benefit access; legal or power of attorney surgeries; access to a range of training and lifestyle management opportunities; referral to a carer counselling service and connections to other agencies that can offer further support. They also work to help professional carers and employers.

Marking the anniversary Lora Vernon said: “As we mark 30 years of VOCAL, we celebrate the initial group of unpaid carers who united to form VOCAL, with a vision of securing recognition and support for fellow carers. While we’ve made significant strides since 1994, the need for carer support is stronger than ever and we look forward to working with carers, partners, and local and national government to make this a reality.”

It cannot be overstated how difficult caring for others can sometimes be. Thank you to all in Edinburgh and beyond who do vital work in the care sector and, indeed, those unpaid carers who give so much of themselves to others.

Angus Robertson is SNP Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary