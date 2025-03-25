Vive le Tour Grande Départ - Angus Robertson

Race Director Christian Prudhomme presents The Duchess of Edinburgh with a yellow jersey at the 2027 Tour de France launch event, at Edinburgh Castle

Scotland is set to make history by hosting the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in 2027, marking the first time the prestigious cycling race will commence on Scottish soil.

The announcement was made at a celebratory event at Edinburgh Castle, attended by key figures from the cycling world and government, including First Minister John Swinney.

I am delighted that one of the key reasons the Tour de France is coming to Scotland is thanks to the success of the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, which I was pleased to work on closely on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The legacy from this event is clear - both in the health benefits to the nation, with studies showing a significant increase in cycling across the country, and in demonstrating once again our strength in hosting world-class events.

The event generated over £205m Gross Value Added for Scotland, supported 5285 full-time equivalent jobs, nearly a million spectators gathered to enjoy the events which were broadcast on 93 channels in 130 countries, reaching 200m hours viewed worldwide and attracting more than 80 million viewers in Europe alone.

The 2027 Tour de France will bring huge excitement and opportunity that previous Grand Départs have brought, and undoubtedly build on this success and further inspire even more two-wheeled activity across Scotland as well as deliver major economic and tourism advantages.

I wish all organisers the very best in preparing for this exciting event.