Volunteering advice for your New Year’s resolution - Donald Anderson
Living healthier and eating less is always high on the list of resolutions, but if you really want to make a difference why not try some voluntary work.
I never cease to be amazed by the outstanding work done by volunteers in my area and across the city. There are Friends groups in the local parks near me that do amazing work.
The Friends of Burdiehouse Burn Valley Park is an active group that has helped improve and maintain a lovely two-mile slice of countryside in the city.
Recently The Friends of Inch Park has come together to help look after a park that is as big as the Botanic Gardens and is just as magnificent. A small but dedicated band of lovely people has set to work on making this fantastic park even better. The magnificent Category ‘A’ Listed Inch House is a busy community hub run by another amazing group of local volunteers.
Gracemount Mansion is a former Youth Centre where another group has been formed to repair and restore an ‘At Risk’ historic building and its grounds. That is not an easy task by any means, but they are doing amazing work.
There is no shortage of activities you can get involved in. Volunteering can help keep you fit and active and it will certainly help your mood and mental health from being involved in doing magnificent work and teaming up with and meeting lots of great people. So, when you come to decide on your New Year’s resolution, get involved in volunteering. It could just be your best resolution ever.