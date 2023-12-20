​Volunteering advice for your New Year’s resolution - Donald Anderson

​It is that time of year when everyone starts to think about a New Year resolution. Something they can do or change in their lives to make it better.

Inch House in Inch Park, where a new group of 'Friends' is being set up to help look after it

Living healthier and eating less is always high on the list of resolutions, but if you really want to make a difference why not try some voluntary work.

I never cease to be amazed by the outstanding work done by volunteers in my area and across the city. There are Friends groups in the local parks near me that do amazing work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friends of Burdiehouse Burn Valley Park is an active group that has helped improve and maintain a lovely two-mile slice of countryside in the city.

Recently The Friends of Inch Park has come together to help look after a park that is as big as the Botanic Gardens and is just as magnificent. A small but dedicated band of lovely people has set to work on making this fantastic park even better. The magnificent Category ‘A’ Listed Inch House is a busy community hub run by another amazing group of local volunteers.

Gracemount Mansion is a former Youth Centre where another group has been formed to repair and restore an ‘At Risk’ historic building and its grounds. That is not an easy task by any means, but they are doing amazing work.