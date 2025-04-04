Volunteering in Edinburgh and Lothian in decline - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury, Lothian Region MSP

Volunteering has long been the backbone of communities across Scotland, but recent trends show a worrying decline, particularly in Edinburgh and the Lothian region.

From supporting local charities to staffing food banks and community projects, volunteers play a crucial role in strengthening society. Yet, as demand for these services rises, the number of people stepping forward to help is falling. This crisis threatens the very fabric of our communities.

Several factors contribute to this decline. The cost-of-living crisis has forced many people to take on extra work, leaving little time for unpaid roles. The impact of the pandemic has also altered habits and routines, with some previous volunteers stepping back due to health concerns or changing priorities. The Scottish Household Survey results from 2023 point to an 8 per cent decline in volunteering from 2019. However, we must remember that volunteers should not be used instead of paid workers or to reduce contract costs.

Additionally, funding cuts to volunteer-led organisations have made it harder to recruit, train and retain volunteers. Volunteer-centred organisations are struggling, with charities like People Know How seeing a steady decline in income yet increasing expenditure over the past four years.

​Charities will face a number of operational problems in 2025

This resulted in the loss of 24 jobs and over 100 supported volunteer places, as well as the loss to its beneficiaries.

Edinburgh and the Lothian region have a proud history of volunteer participation, but without intervention, this tradition may fade. Many charities and community groups now face severe shortages, leading to reduced services and longer waiting lists for those in need.

This is not just a challenge for the third sector, it is a challenge for society as a whole. Movements made by Volunteer Scotland with the Volunteer Charter, highlight 10 key principles organisations and individuals can adopt.

As the Co-Convener for the Scottish Parliament’s Cross-Party Group on Volunteering, I am calling on fellow policymakers, businesses, and residents to take action. We must ensure volunteering is not only valued but actively supported. This means making it easier for people to volunteer by offering more flexible opportunities, increasing investment in community initiatives, and fostering a culture that recognises the contributions of volunteers.

I urge the Scottish Government to work with local councils and organisations to develop targeted campaigns to reinvigorate volunteering efforts. We must also explore incentives such as employer-supported volunteering schemes, training programmes, and community outreach initiatives that encourage participation at all levels.

The strength of Edinburgh and the Lothian region has always been its people—let’s not allow this decline to continue unchecked. By working together, we can rebuild a thriving culture of volunteering and ensure that no community is left behind.