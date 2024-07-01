​Vote for change in Thursday’s general election - Cammy Day

Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day

This Thursday, you’ll have the chance to make your vote count in the UK general election.

It’s quite clear that after 14 years of the Tories, the country needs a new government. Labour have set out key priorities to deliver economic stability, cut NHS waiting times, create a new deal for working people, create more apprenticeship opportunities and maximise Scotland’s influence in the world.

On 4 July, make that change, vote for Scottish Labour.

Festivals season is upon us

King Charles and Queen Camilla host garden party guests at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Following another stellar year for the Leith Festival – a wonderful local festival run by Leithers for Leithers – and the Edinburgh Canal Festival, the familiar buzz of festival season is making a welcome return to the Capital.

Last weekend saw a record-breaking run for the Royal Highland Show, while our city centre once again experienced an explosion of colour, love and togetherness in the form of our annual Pride Edinburgh march.

Today marks the start of Royal Week and many of you will be guests of HM The King at his annual garden parties at Holyrood Palace. There will also be a celebration of Edinburgh 900 at the Castle marking nine centuries of shared history and traditions.

Then, with the World Orienteering Championships and the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival also in July, through to the Fringe, Art, Film, Book, Tattoo and International festivals in August, we’re truly spoiled for choice here in the culture capital of the world.

A visitor levy for Edinburgh

While this is of course something to be celebrated, there are inevitable costs too – both in terms of council resources and disruption. So it’s vital that we get the balance right, particularly if we are to maintain our global reputation as a great place to visit – and as a happy place to live.

That’s why we have long made the case to introduce a visitor levy – and with MSPs voting to give us those powers in May, we’re working closely with the sector, Visit Scotland and other partners to introduce a levy from summer 2026.