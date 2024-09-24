Vote of confidence in climate ambition - Angus Robertson

The Chair of the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Commission, Professor Jim Skea, was elected Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the authoritative UN body on climate change science.

Fantastic news that Scotland has been re-elected for a third time as chair of the Under2 Coalition, a globally significant organisation tackling climate change.

Scotland’s reputation in climate action is world-renowned, and this is a vote of confidence in our ambition and action. The Under2 Coalition is a powerful alliance of subnational governments united in the fight against climate change, dedicated to limiting global temperature rises to below 2°C in line with the Paris Agreement.

Established in 2015, this coalition brings together states, regions, and cities from across the globe, each committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and driving forward the transition to a low-carbon future.

At its core, the coalition aims to accelerate climate action by fostering collaboration, exchanging knowledge, and creating partnerships between governments, businesses, and communities. Its members are tasked with setting ambitious emission reduction targets, with many committing to net zero by 2050.

One of the coalition’s most significant achievements is its sheer scale, representing over 270 governments, encompassing more than 1.75 billion people and over half of the global economy. Through its work, the Under2 Coalition has played a pivotal role in helping regions develop and implement robust climate strategies, secure investment for green initiatives, and influence international climate negotiations. Its impact is evident in advances in renewable energy, clean transport, and sustainable land use, cementing its status as a driving force in global climate action.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary