Voting SNP puts you in control of Scotland’s future - Simita Kumar

Councillor Simita Kumar is leader of the SNP group on Edinburgh City Council

Weeks away from the general election, Scotland stands at a pivotal juncture, the SNP is offering a clear choice for those who want a progressive, compassionate, and sustainable future.

The SNP are prioritising investment in public services - education, health and social security to ensure that everybody in Scotland thrives. This is stark contrast to the cosy Labour-Tory consensus which will subject Scotland to billions more in spending cuts if they are not challenged by SNP MPs.

Amid rising inflation, the cost-of-living crisis has hit many Scottish families hard. The SNP has put forward comprehensive measures to alleviate this burden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our commitment to free university education, enhanced 1140-hour childcare provisions, Scottish Child payment and investment into NHS highlights our dedication to building a society where every individual can reach their full potential.

Stephen Flynn, SNP Westminster Group Leader

We also want to say clearly to Labour - the NHS is not for sale! We will propose a law to stop the march to privatisation of NHS services which would have a major impact on the NHS in Scotland.

The climate crisis is the defining challenge of our time, and the SNP has shown unwavering dedication to addressing it.

Unlike ‘GB Energy’ that will not produce energy, won’t sell energy and only hand vast sums of public money to the private sector, we will invest in a just transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland’s renewable resources belong to our people and it’s for Scotland to reap the benefits they are bringing, Westminster simply can’t be trusted to manage Scotland’s energy.

The ongoing tragedy in Gaza highlights the need for principled leadership on the global stage. SNP MPs have been vocal in advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people, calling for an immediate ceasefire and supporting humanitarian aid. Voting SNP ensures that Scotland advocates for peace and justice.

The SNP stands ready to lead with integrity and vision. The SNP only works for you. We have no Westminster bosses telling us what to do. If you want to choose Scotland’s future of an independent country in Europe, the SNP needs your support to deliver it.