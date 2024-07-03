Waiting a year for surgery is inconvenient, but small price to pay - Steve Cardownie

Steve Cardownie was informed that current waiting times for knee surgery were ‘very prolonged’ (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The website, NHS Inform, provides information on outpatient and inpatient waiting times for health boards throughout Scotland and makes interesting reading, particularly as I have been affected by the delays for treatment that many are currently experiencing – but more about that later.

The website informs us that once treatment is agreed after tests and diagnosis, a patient will be added to the waiting list. Waiting times are calculated from that moment to the start of treatment, taking into account any time you’re unavailable. If your care is urgent, you may be seen sooner.

It further tells us that, “there have been many significant changes affecting Planned Care Waiting Times in recent years”. These include pandemic backlogs, staff shortages and challenging winter periods.

The NHS Constitution sets a standard that 92 per cent of people waiting for elective (non-urgent) treatment such as cataract surgery or a knee replacement, should wait no longer than 18 weeks from referral to their first treatment.

In my case, I attended a consultation appointment regarding knee replacement surgery at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in July of last year and was subsequently informed by letter that my name had been added to the urgent waiting list and that I would be contacted when time became available for surgery, but warning me that current waiting times were “very prolonged”.

My appointment letter arrived last week and I was informed that I would go under the knife – my words, not theirs obviously – early next month, meaning that I must be included in the 8 per cent of patients that the NHS Constitution acknowledged would not be taken within the stipulated 18 week period. In fact, my waiting time has been over a year and has comprised of curtailed walking distances and anti-inflammatory medication which has been tolerable, if somewhat uncomfortable.

Private treatment was not an option that I would consider on principle but in any case the Practice Plus Group states that “as a guide price you can expect to pay £10,000-£15,000” in private surgery costs should you choose to go down that route, which for the vast majority (including me) is simply unaffordable.

Whilst the debate rages on in other forums about adequate funding for the NHS and levels of recruitment, I do not intend to devote column inches on adding to it at this stage. Rather, I want to express my gratitude to the NHS staff who are currently working under extremely trying conditions and pay tribute to their professionalism and dedication.

I have had cause to witness this firsthand before when I had treatment for prostate cancer, and I have no doubt that I will be well looked after when I submit myself for knee surgery. I am well aware that there will be many people who have had worst experiences than me, some life threatening, but I am just grateful that I am getting the treatment that I need.