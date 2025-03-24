Watching le Tour is as much an excuse for a picnic as a sporting event

News that Edinburgh is to be the starting point for the 2027 Tour de France is a huge boost for the city and for Scotland. When Yorkshire hosted Le Grand Depart in 2014, the region went bike crazy.

I speak from personal experience because at the time I was living half the week in a village just outside Bradford. More than two million people came out to watch the two-day event which set off from Leeds to Harrogate, then York to Sheffield. It resulted in a £100 million economic boost for the region and more than half the attendees said they were inspired to ride their own bikes more often.

I have to say when I go back to West Yorkshire I don’t notice many more cyclists on the roads, but people still talk about the weekend the Tour came to the region – and I can tell you, it takes a lot to impress the typical Yorkshire man or woman. The consensus from local residents is that it was an unforgettable sporting occasion which everyone could enjoy.

It wasn’t without its challenges. Local roads were closed, causing considerable disruption to traffic, and hosting the event was not cheap. The final bill was estimated to be £27m, with local government having to stump up £11m – so be warned, Edinburgh City Council.

But the overwhelming majority of Yorkshire folk will say it was worth every penny, and I am sure the Edinburgh experience will prove to be a similar success. Just don’t expect to see very much. The riders speed by so quickly that they are a spot on the horizon before you can say “magnifique”. But as any French woman will tell you, that is not the point of le Tour. Spectators gather hours before riders are due, bringing with them enough food – and wine of course – to last the whole day. Watching the race is as much an excuse for a picnic with friends and family as it is a sporting event.

So make sure you stake out your spot early and stock up on plenty of wine and cheese – French of course. You can always jump on your bike afterwards to burn off the extra calories gained from eating your weight in Camembert.