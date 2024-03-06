Water Aid deserves more support to open up opportunities for communities - Steve Cardownie

Women and girls often bear the greatest burden of collecting water in third world countries

The foreword states: “Picture living in a place where clean water isn’t just a basic necessity, it’s a catalyst for change. When communities no longer endure the dangers of collecting and drinking dirty water, they open up a world of potential.

“The impact can be most profound for women and girls, who so often bear the greatest burden of collecting water – and who can help unlock the potential of their whole community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Clean water and decent toilets close to home changes everything. With these essentials, people are staying healthy, so they can focus their energy on improving their lives.

“And when women and girls no longer have to make long journeys to collect water, or stand in queues waiting for their turn, it saves hours every day. Hours they can spend working and studying for a better future.

“With clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene, everyone can unlock their potential and whole communities thrive…”

Of course, there are many charities worthy of support and that are doing invaluable work throughout the world, but the provision of clean water is a basic need, not only for the health benefits it brings but the knock-on effect of making more time available for children’s education by freeing up the inordinate amount of time spent carrying water to their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad