Water Aid deserves more support to open up opportunities for communities - Steve Cardownie
The foreword states: “Picture living in a place where clean water isn’t just a basic necessity, it’s a catalyst for change. When communities no longer endure the dangers of collecting and drinking dirty water, they open up a world of potential.
“The impact can be most profound for women and girls, who so often bear the greatest burden of collecting water – and who can help unlock the potential of their whole community.
“Clean water and decent toilets close to home changes everything. With these essentials, people are staying healthy, so they can focus their energy on improving their lives.
“And when women and girls no longer have to make long journeys to collect water, or stand in queues waiting for their turn, it saves hours every day. Hours they can spend working and studying for a better future.
“With clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene, everyone can unlock their potential and whole communities thrive…”
Of course, there are many charities worthy of support and that are doing invaluable work throughout the world, but the provision of clean water is a basic need, not only for the health benefits it brings but the knock-on effect of making more time available for children’s education by freeing up the inordinate amount of time spent carrying water to their homes.
I know that my monthly payment is merely a modest contribution towards the charity’s efforts but “WaterAid” is trying its best to alleviate horrendous hardship and disease and is deserving of more support.