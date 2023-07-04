News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Water of Leith must be protected for humans and animals alike - Foysol Choudhury

Last week, SOSLeith took me along the Water of Leith basin to see concerns that storm overflow pipes along the Water could be polluting it with worrying amounts of sewage whenever it rains or floods.
By Foysol Choudhury
Published 4th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Foysol Choudhury pictured on a visit to the Water of Leith with SOSLeithFoysol Choudhury pictured on a visit to the Water of Leith with SOSLeith
Foysol Choudhury pictured on a visit to the Water of Leith with SOSLeith

My visit was on a rainy day and I left concerned about the level of waste water which could unknowingly be being dumped in the water if, according to Marine Conservation Society estimates, only 3.4 per cent of storm overflows are indeed monitored in Scotland.

Public water infrastructure should be able to cope with our weather without endangering biodiversity and risking health hazards. Scottish Water and the Scottish Government must urgently ensure sufficient safeguards and cleaning systems are increased to protect us when it does rain or flood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not only is sewage pollution an issue, but removing sewage debris in the Water must also be urgently acted upon.

SOSLeith make the point that the owners of the land under the Water of Leith basins have denied responsibility for the silt, which it is believed covers sewage resting in the Water.

Most Popular

At my visit, I saw a duck nesting dangerously close to this silt and potential sewage site. Accountable systems for cleaning the water need to be put into place, so that the Water can be cleared of debris.

The Water of Leith should be a biodiversity haven for residents to enjoy nature, yet it could now be a health hazard to wildlife and locals. We need to protect the Water of Leith, now, for everybody’s safety and enjoyment.

Related topics:Scottish WaterFoysol ChoudhuryScotlandScottish Government